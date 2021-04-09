Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 657,835 shares.The stock last traded at $81.12 and had previously closed at $79.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

