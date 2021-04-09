Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $188.11

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Elrond has a market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $127.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $188.11 or 0.00322003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003228 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,509,142 coins and its circulating supply is 17,278,901 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

