Eight Capital Analysts Give UGE International (CVE:UGE) a C$3.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on UGE International (CVE:UGE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of UGE International in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CVE:UGE opened at C$2.14 on Tuesday. UGE International has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$65.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

