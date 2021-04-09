eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.79.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

