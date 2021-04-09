Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.13. 6,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,587,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.