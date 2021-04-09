Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 70.96 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £149.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.68.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72). Also, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

