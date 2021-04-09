Edgeware Trading Down 5.5% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $242.93 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00625341 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.