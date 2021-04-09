Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.
Several research firms have issued reports on EC. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
