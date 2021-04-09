Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on EC. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

