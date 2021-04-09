Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 29,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

