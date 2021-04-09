Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after acquiring an additional 124,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 603,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 13,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,908. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

