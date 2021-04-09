Echo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 121,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,599. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

