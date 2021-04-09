Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $836.29 million, a P/E ratio of 130.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

