Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

