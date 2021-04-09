Eaton Vance Management Sells 54,649 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 386,530 shares of company stock worth $32,723,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

