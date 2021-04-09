Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

