Eaton Vance Management Has $27.83 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

