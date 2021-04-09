Eaton Vance Management Has $24.17 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,712 shares of company stock worth $154,584,330 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $331.28 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 424.72, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

