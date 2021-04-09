Eaton Vance Management Has $24.17 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $331.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,712 shares of company stock worth $154,584,330. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

