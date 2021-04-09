Eaton Vance Management Buys 42,148 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.16 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

