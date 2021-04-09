Eaton Vance Management Acquires 26,603 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Incyte were worth $20,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

INCY stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

