Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 282,370 shares.The stock last traded at $52.26 and had previously closed at $51.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

