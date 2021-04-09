Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 4.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 443,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

