DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $117,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 401,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DXC Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.