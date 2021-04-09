DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.50 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $92.46 million and $2.50 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $89.21 or 0.00153428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00299592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.00775650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,651.56 or 1.00867371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.44 or 0.00740255 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,377 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.