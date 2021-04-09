Douglas R. Lebda Sells 67,277 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TREE stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.