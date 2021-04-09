Domtar Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

