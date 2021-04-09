DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.90 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,467,359. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

