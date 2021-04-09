Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Cap Reaches $131.63 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $131.63 million and $308,612.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

