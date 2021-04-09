Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

