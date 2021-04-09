Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $125,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $4,605,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $92.82 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

