Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 230,777 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $119,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Argus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

