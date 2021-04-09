Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $123,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adient by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 97,467 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT opened at $42.13 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

