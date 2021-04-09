Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.73 Million Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.91% of Domtar worth $120,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Domtar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Domtar by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Domtar stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

