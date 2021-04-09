Digix Gold Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $781,122.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $781,122.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $56.60 or 0.00096222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,620 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

