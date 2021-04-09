Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

