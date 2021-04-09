Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $54.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Shares of BK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

