Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,437.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,317 ($43.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,272.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.12. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

