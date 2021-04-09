Deri Protocol Trading Down 41.1% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $9.16 million and $541,523.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

