Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $727,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock valued at $163,263,822 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $52.99 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

