Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.68.

DELL stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $7,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,934,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,754 shares of company stock valued at $68,118,145. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

