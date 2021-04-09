Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $37.18

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $38.06. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 5 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 139.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.