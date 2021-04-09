Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

DDF stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.