Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
DDF stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
