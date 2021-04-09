DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,793 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $204.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

