DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 35,900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,184,662 over the last ninety days.

BSY stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Bentley Systems Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.