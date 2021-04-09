DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

