DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,463 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.