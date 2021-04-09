DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $2.58 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $788,646.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00771912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,652.12 or 1.00205912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.00740620 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,627,177 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.