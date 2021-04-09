Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,910 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.