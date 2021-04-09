Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Dillard’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.11% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

DDS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

