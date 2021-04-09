Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

